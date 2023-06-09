Duped & Fearing Deportation: The Plight of 700 Indian Students in Canada

Many students who wish to study abroad choose to work with an agency providing them with academic documents, IELTS certificates, and financial records to help them apply for a student visa and make choices regarding universities.

These agencies further compile a comprehensive report detailing the students' preferences for educational institutions and courses, considering their requirements.

They also provide recommendations for universities and academic programmes, considering that most students prefer public universities and only some opt for prestigious private institutions. Subsequently, the consultants handle the application process on behalf of the students, submitting applications to their desired colleges.