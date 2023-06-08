“Canadian System Fair” Says Jaishankar on Indian Students Facing Deportation

Hundreds of Indian students took to the streets to protest in Canada in the light of possible deportation after alleged admission to Canadian universities and colleges on “fake offer letters.” The students, mostly from Punjab, claim that travel agents in India have caused this racket. The students have been protesting since 29 May at the Airport Road of Mississauga, Ontario, outside the head office of the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA).

As many as 700 Indian students have received deportation letters from the Canadian Border Services Agency after their admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake.

Chamandeep Singh told NDTV that he received the deportation letter 3-4 years after completing his course at a Canadian educational institution.