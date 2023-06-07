Indian Students Protest in Canada After Deportation Warnings Over Fake Papers

Hundreds of Indian students have taken to the streets to protest in Canada in the light of possible deportation after alleged admission to Canadian universities and colleges on “fake offer letters.” The students, mostly from Punjab, claim that travel agents in India have caused this racket.

As many as 700 Indian students have received deportation letters from the CBSA recently after their admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake.

Students have set up their protest at the Airport Road of Mississauga, Ontario, outside the head office of the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) since May 29. Smaller protests have been launched in other parts of Ontario as well.

According to a report by the Times of India, students have also reached out to Sean Fraser, the Canadian immigration minister, who has assured them that he would look into the matter.