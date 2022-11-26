‘As a Bangladeshi Student Protesting At SAU in Delhi, I fear Deportation’

As international students, we are in a dilemma now. We believe that, as students, we have all the right to stand for what we want.

But the fear of being under the radar of deportation has made many of us conscious about getting our degree from this institution.

There is a sense of anxiety sweeping amongst the students. We don’t know what to do. The least we can do is sit peacefully with the administration, talk to them, and resolve the issue.