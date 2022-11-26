‘As a Bangladeshi Student Protesting At SAU in Delhi, I fear Deportation’

International students at South Asian University fear deportation over protests.
I’m a Bangladeshi national, and I’m pursuing my PhD in Economics at South Asian University, in New Delhi. I could be deported if I continue to protest at my university.
We tried reaching out to the authorities to have a dialogue, but the administration retaliated. The students then decided to go on an indefinite hunger strike on 4 November.
Students at south Asian University have been protesting since 13 October.
Currently, two Indian students have been rusticated, two expelled, and one suspended from the university. The situation worsened when a student collapsed and was hospitalised on 22 November.
They warned us that if the university raises this issue to the high commission, the Ministry of External Affairs, then the respective embassy cannot stop the student from being deported.
Students are in distress after deportation warning from the embassy.
This will also make the visa renewal process more difficult for us. The administration is also mentally harassing us by taking such steps. It has severe repercussions on our studies.
As international students, we are in a dilemma now. We believe that, as students, we have all the right to stand for what we want.
But the fear of being under the radar of deportation has made many of us conscious about getting our degree from this institution.
There is a sense of anxiety sweeping amongst the students. We don’t know what to do. The least we can do is sit peacefully with the administration, talk to them, and resolve the issue.
