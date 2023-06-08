Tableau Depicting Indira Gandhi’s Assassination Part of a Parade in Canada

A video from Canada depicting a recreated scene of the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards has gone viral on social media and has sparked significant outrage back home in India.

The video has been shared on the internet, in which a statue of Indira Gandhi can be seen drenched in blood in front of the two Sikh bodyguards pointing their guns at her. Behind this is a banner which reads, ‘Revenge Of Attack On Shri Darbar Sahib.’

According to several media reports, the parade was organised by pro-Khalistan outfits.