World Music Day 2022, Date, Theme, History, Importance, and Celebration Ideas

World Music Day 2022, Know Everything
(Photo:IANSLIFE)
World Music Day or Intenational Music Day is celebrated every year in the month of June (21st June). This year World Music Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 21 June. For avid music lovers or melophiles, the World Music Day is no less than a festival. Since the 'Music Day' originated in France, it is called 'Fete de la Musique' in French meaning 'Music Festival'. The day is being celebrated worldwide to encourage the musicians.
Like every year, World Music Day 2022 will be an opportunity for professional and non-professional musicians to showcase their talents.
World Music Day is more than a normal day for musicians. It is rather a great opportunity for them to show their talent to the world. On the eve of World Music Day 2022, many free music concerts will be held worldwide including India.
The origin of World Music Day dates back to the France where it was first celebrated in the year 1982. The idea of celebrating Music Day worldwide was first conceived by Jack Lang, who was the French Minister of Culture back then. Jack Lange along with Maurice Fleuret initiated the first-ever music festival in Paris and since then it is being celebrated religiously every year on 21 June across the globe.
The World Music Day has a great importance in the lives of musicians worldwide. Some of the main reasons behind Music Day being so important are:
Music Day provides a platform for all musicians (professional & non-professional) to exhibit their talents.
Musicians are allowed to perform in public areas like streets, alleys, roads, parks, porches and so on. This boosts their confidence and also motivates young musicians to opt music as a career.
Music is a great therapy for mind, body, and soul. Music day reminds people to take some time out of their busy schedules and relax their mind, body, and soul.
On the eve of Music Day, listening music from everywhere gives a surreal experience to the people.
The main purpose behind celebrating Music Day is to make music accessible to the common public. Some of the ways you can celebrate Music Day are:
Organize free musical concerts for musicians and common public.
Invite renowned musicians, composers, singers to speak on the eve of Music Day. This will help the non-professional musicians to opt music as a career.
Organize musical events, musical quizes, musical competitions, and so on to make the Music Day interesting and memorable.
Write and publish articles on the World Music Day to make people aware about the importance of music.
Offer prizes to the best performers of musical events. This will motivate musicians to perform better.
These are some of the celebration ideas for World Music Day 2022.
