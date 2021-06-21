World Music Day 2021: Wishes, Images & Quotes
World Music Day is celebrated every year on 21 June.
Music is one of the most beautiful experiences known to human kind. There is some kind of music for everyone. It transcends all borders and boundaries. To celebrate this beautiful art form, World Music Day is observed.
World Music Day, also knows as 'Fête de la Musique' in France, and 'Make Music Day' is celebrated every year on 21 June. It is celebrated as an open music festival where each and everyone can participate.
The day was first celebrated in 1982 in France. It is a national holiday and people come out to play and enjoy music. The event would take place on the summer solstice, and is celebrated all across the country.
Free live music is played everywhere from roads, to streets, to mountain tops, to rooftops and shops. With its growing popularity, World Music day has now become a global event.
World Music Day: Wishes, Quotes, Images
Music is like therapy. It is plays a very important role in our lives. I hope you enjoy your day with good music. Warm wishes to you on World Music Day.
“Music is everybody’s possession. It’s only publishers who think that people own it.” -John Lennon
"Where words fail, music speaks" - Hans Christian Andersen
“Without music, life would be a mistake.” – Friedrich Nietzsche
The feeling you get while listening to your favorite song is incredible. I don't think you can describe it in words. I hope that you get to here the best music today and everyday. Happy World Music Day!
"I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music." - Albert Einstein
There is some kind of music for everyone in this world. Hope you get to listen your favorite music today. Happy World Music Day to you.
“When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest.” – Henry David Thoreau
'Music and rhythm find their way into the secret places of the soul.' - Plato
