World Music Day 2021: All You Need to Know About It

World Music Day is celebrated every year on 21 June. This day is also popularly called 'Make Music Day', and 'Fête de la Musique' in French.

People on this day go out on streets to play and enjoy music. Unlike usual music concerts, this day is an open event. Therefore, anyone can take part in it. Young and old, amateur and professional, all kind of musicians come forward to participate in World Music Day.

Not just all kind of musicians, but all kind of music is also celebrated on this day. Initially, this day was celebrated in France, but with time it has gained global popularity and is now a world event.