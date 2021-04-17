Vivek: Comic, Green Crusader Who Laughed Away Caste and Vices

Known as ‘Chinna Kalaivaanar’, Vivek received several awards for his performances including five Filmfare Best Comedian Awards, Tamil Nadu State Awards and in 2009, the actor was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in the country, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The emergence of actor Santhanam and others in the early 2000s made the actor take a backseat, but he captured our hearts with his hilarious roles in Padikathavan, Singam and others.

As a television personality, Vivek has hosted a number of events and has interviewed larger than life personalities such as former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, music maestro AR Rahman, and superstar Rajinikanth.