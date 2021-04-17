Tamil Actor Vivek Passes Away in Chennai After Cardiac Arrest

Veteran comedian Vivek passed away in Chennai at the age of 59 on the morning of Saturday, 17 April.

The actor, who has performed in more than 220 films, died following a cardiac arrest at 4:35 am on Saturday. According to doctors, he had a 100 percent blockage in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel, which led to a massive cardiac arrest.

The hospital as well as Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said at a press meet that the cause of the cardiac arrest was unlikely to be the COVID-19 vaccine that Vivek had taken on Thursday.