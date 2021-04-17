R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Mohanlal Share Grief On Actor Vivek’s Death

Several prominent personalities including actors, filmmakers and music composers expressed their grief and shock over the untimely death of actor Vivek. The 59-year-old Tamil comedy star passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning. According to doctors, he had a 100 percent blockage in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel, which led to a massive cardiac arrest.

R Madhavan tweeted that he was “heartbroken and stunned” at Vivek’s sudden demise. “I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care,” he commented online.