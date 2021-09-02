Here's Why Sidharth Shukla was Called Controversy's Favourite Child

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were cast opposite each other in the popular TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. While fans loved the jodi, the duo couldn't stand each other off screen. Sidharth reportedly got into a fight with Rashami on the sets once and eventually he quit the show.

Later, in an interview Sidharth had said that he moved on because he was not happy with the way his character was shaping up. However, in Bigg Boss, Rashami was seen telling co-contestant Arhaan that there were a few actors who had an issue with Sidharth, and due to his behaviour he was removed twice from Dil Se Dil Tak.