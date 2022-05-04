'Koffee With Karan' Comes to an End After 6 Seasons; KJo Shares Update

Karan Johar in a poster of Koffee With Karan.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Karan Johar took to social media on Wednesday, 4 May, to share that his show Koffee With Karan is all set to wrap after six successful seasons.
"Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for six seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning...", Karan wrote in his statement.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)