Karan Johar Announces End of Koffee With Karan, Twitter Bids Goodbye With Memes

The popular Bollywood celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan will not return with a new season, according to filmmaker and show host Karan Johar, who took to social media to inform fans.

Koffee With Karan has carved out a niche among the audience as a go-to source for Bollywood gossip. However, after six successful seasons, the show has now come to an end. The show premiered in 20014 and had its final season in 2018. It provided some memorable, controversial, and iconic moments to cherish over the course of six seasons.

On Tuesday, Karan took to Instagram with to announce that the show would not returning for a seventh season. "I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history," he wrote about the show in his post. Check out the full post here: