Seven Controversial Remarks Made by Celebs in 'Koffee With Karan'

Hardik Pandya received a lot of flak for his misogynistic remarks on Koffee With Karan. Sample this: "Why don't you ask women's names at nightclubs?" asked Karan when Hardik spoke about his struggle in remembering names of the women he interacts with in parties.

"I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm little from the Black side so I need to see how they move," responded Hardik.

His brashness was also very evident even when he was spoke about his sex life. “When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, 'Main karke aaya hai aaj (I did it today),' was his response to a question on how “cool” he is with his family members.

"At a party my parents asked me acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai (Which are your women)? I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women) and they were like waah proud of you beta," he went on.