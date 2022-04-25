Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Attend Karan Johar's Party
Paparazzo also shared videos of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the party hosted by Karan Johar.
Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party and several celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta were spotted at the event.
Alia wore a blue outfit while Ranveer opted for a printed shirt and ripped jeans. Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar both wore black and Madhuri Dixit also opted for a black outfit. Paparazzi also shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the venue but he couldn’t be photographed.
Check out the photos.
