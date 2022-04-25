ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Attend Karan Johar's Party

Paparazzo also shared videos of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the party hosted by Karan Johar.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Photos
1 min read

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party and several celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta were spotted at the event.

Alia wore a blue outfit while Ranveer opted for a printed shirt and ripped jeans. Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar both wore black and Madhuri Dixit also opted for a black outfit. Paparazzi also shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the venue but he couldn’t be photographed.

Check out the photos.

Also Read

In Pics: Will Smith Spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina Airport

In Pics: Will Smith Spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina Airport

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×