5 Reasons Why Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' Will Remind You of 'Bigg Boss'

Lock Upp premiered on AltBalaji and MX Player on 27 February.
Abira Dhar
TV
Updated:

Inside the Lock Upp set.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Inside the <em>Lock Upp</em> set.</p></div>

Captive reality show Lock Upp premiered on AltBalaji and MX Player on 27 February. The show, which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut, has 16 contestants who have to survive only if they reveal their darkest secrets. Before the show premiered, a few journalists were taken inside the set for a tour. While the set looks like a jail and is designed very well, you cannot deny how much the show reminds you of Bigg Boss.

Here are five reasons why Lock Upp takes us back to Bigg Boss.

1. The 'Jail Concept

2. Designer Omung Kumar

3. Controversial Participants

4. The Kitchen Area

5. Weekend Ka Vaar

Watch the video for more.

Also Read'Don't Make Me Feel Like You Voted For Me': Munawar on Choosing 'Lock Upp'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 28 Feb 2022,03:50 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT