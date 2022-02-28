Kangana Reacts as Payal Rohatgi Says She Uses Alia's Name For Attention

This did not go down well with Kangana. The actor said, "Do not piggy back on me. Talk about your own experiences, do not use my past experiences. Do not take my name." Payal told her that she only mentioned Kangana as she was sitting right in front. "I would have named someone else if you were not present here."

Kangana added, "So, you would still talk of someone else's experiences. You are still not saying that you would talk about your own experiences. You just proved my allegations right."

As per the format of Lock Upp, contestants are given a set of charges that they are supposed to defend themselves against. Payal was told that she cashes in on others' controversies for publicity.

Speaking about Kangana's remarks Payal said, "Why then do you use others' names? I can also say that you piggy back on Alia Bhatt's name and used Gangubai Kathiawadi for the sake of grabbing attention." Kangana said, "Do not talk about me, I create my own controversies, that is my opinion about them."