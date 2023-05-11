Jennifer Bansiwal Quits TMKOC; Accuses Producer Asit Modi of Sexual Harassment

Jennifer Bansiwal quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
(Trigger warning: Mentions, descriptions of sexual assault and physical abuse)
The makers of the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have yet again stirred up controversy. After Shailesh Lodha, actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the daily soap, has reportedly quit the show.
Earlier in April, Shailesh had filed a complaint against the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi for non-payment of dues. Now, Jennifer has made some severe accusations against the makers, as per reports.
Jennifer has filed a complaint against producer Modi, project head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, accusing them of sexual harassment at the workplace.
According to a Times of India report, sources close to the television show revealed that Jennifer had stopped shooting two months ago. Her last day of shoot was 7 March, when she had to leave the sets after "being insulted by Ramani and Bajaj," the source said.
Jennifer confirmed the news of her leaving the show to the publication. A Times of India report quoted the actor saying, "Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer, Jatin Bajaj."
In continuation of the report, Jennifer further revealed that following the incident, she was hoping that she'd get a call from the producers of the show. Instead, the actor received a legal notice from Ramani on 24 March. Jennifer has also alleged that the makers made several attempts to scare her.
Jennifer added that on 4 April, when she replied to the producers on WhatsApp, she was subjected to sexual harassment.
In the legal, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah accused Jennifer of lacking professionalism and that they were losing money because she left the shoot midway.
The show's directors, Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave, and Arman, told Times Now, "She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day, she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot."
In continuation of the Times Now report, project heads Ramani and Bajaj further asserted that Jennifer had not left the show, but her contract had been terminated.
They added, "She regularly misbehaved on the show with the entire team. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed, not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set's property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities."
Earlier, Shailesh had reached out to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution under Section 9 because Modi could not pay his debts. As per reports, the actor also sued the production house of the show.