Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Sachin Shroff Replaces Shailesh Lodha; Details

Shailesh Lodha is quitting the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.
(Photo Courtesy: Times of India)
The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been running on Indian television for a very long time. Recently, many old actors who were a part of the show since the beginning announced their exit. The show had made headlines sometime back when Shailesh Lodha had stopped shooting. He is also known as Taarak Mehta in the show. Initially, the makers denied the news of Shailesh exiting the show. Later, the makers confirmed that he had stopped shooting.
According to recent reports, the makers of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have found a replacement for Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta. If everything goes according to plan, viewers will be able to see a new face in place of Shailesh Lodha. Recent reports suggest that Sachin Shroff will play the role of Taarak Mehta.
It is also believed that Sachin Shroff has shot for the show for two days. Viewers have seen him in many shows. They are excited to watch him play the famous role of Taarak Mehta, in place of Shailesh Lodha.
Sachin Shroff, who is now believed to play the role of Taarak Mehta, has appeared in the OTT project Ashram and the TV show Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyaar Mein.
According to several media reports, Shailesh Lodha was not satisfied with his contract. He felt that his dates were not being properly utilised in the show.
One of the most prominent reasons behind Shailesh leaving the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, was that he did not get more opportunities to explore.
The production house of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma tried to persuade Shailesh Lodha to stay in the show but their efforts did not work. Viewers might see him in other shows soon so they should be alert.
Meanwhile, it will be fun to watch Sachin Shroff play the role that was played by Shailesh for the longest time.
