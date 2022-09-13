Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Sachin Shroff Replaces Shailesh Lodha; Details

The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been running on Indian television for a very long time. Recently, many old actors who were a part of the show since the beginning announced their exit. The show had made headlines sometime back when Shailesh Lodha had stopped shooting. He is also known as Taarak Mehta in the show. Initially, the makers denied the news of Shailesh exiting the show. Later, the makers confirmed that he had stopped shooting.

According to recent reports, the makers of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have found a replacement for Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta. If everything goes according to plan, viewers will be able to see a new face in place of Shailesh Lodha. Recent reports suggest that Sachin Shroff will play the role of Taarak Mehta.