'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Actor Deepesh Bhan Passes Away; Co-Actors Express Shock

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away on Saturday, 23 July. The reason for his passing isn't known yet, but reports suggest that he was playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and was taken to the doctor.

Deepesh's co-star Charrul Malik told The Times of India, "I still can't believe it. I met him on Friday (22 July) and we shot some reels together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes".