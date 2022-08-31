Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer, Kriti Sanon Take Home Best Actor, Actress Awards

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer, Kriti Sanon Take Home Best Actor, Actress Awards

The 67th Filmfare Awards were held on Tuesday, 30 August.
Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh win big at the 67th Filmfare Awards.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) for his film '83 at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, while Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (female) award for Mimi.

Ranveer shared the stage with Deepika while he accepted the award on Tuesday night. Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vidya Balan, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi also won awards.

Here are some glimpses from the event:

Kriti Sanon rocked a red gown at the Filmfare Awards on Tuesday.

Shehnaaz Gill chose a white saree for the awards ceremony.

Malaika Arora stunned in a yellow outfit.

Kiara Advani stole the show in an off-shoulder gown.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a light moment.

Ranveer won the Best Actor Award for '83.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the event.

