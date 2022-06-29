Kajol, Suriya, 'Writing With Fire' Makers Among Oscar Academy's New Invitees

Kajol & Suriya
(Photo: Twitter)
Filmmaker Reema Kagti, actors Kajol and Suriya, and the makers of the documentary Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, are among the 397 new members invited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.
In a statement shared on their website, the Academy informed that the invitation had been extended to artistes who have "distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures".
It also stated that the invitee list for 2022 is 44% women, 37% people from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from places outside the United States.
Kajol, known for films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, and Suriya who has acted in films like Kaakha Kaakha, Soorarai Pottru, and Jai Bhim, have both been invited by the actors' branch.
Thomas and Ghosh, whose documentary was nominated for 'Best Documentary Feature' this year, have been invited by the documentary branch.
Reema Kagti, who was part of Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Made in Heaven, has been invited by the writers' branch.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)