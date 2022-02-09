'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Munmun Dutta Reacts to Arrest Rumours
Last year, a complaint was filed against Munmun Dutta for making a casteist remark.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has reacted to rumours of her arrest. On Tuesday, several reports claimed that Munmun was arrested in a case. Last year, a complaint was filed against her in Haryana's Hansi town for making a casteist remark in a YouTube video.
Now, Munmun told Bollywood Bubble that she went for a "regular interrogation" at Hansi police station, adding that she was given interim bail on Friday.
Munmun told the publication,
"Contrary to rumours claiming I was arrested, I want to clarify that I went for a regular interrogation with the police officers. I wasn't arrested. In fact, I received the interim bail from the court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation. The officials at Hansi Police Station spoke to me for two and half hours about the case. They were extremely polite and well behaved. I have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”
The actor added that she is upset with the kind of stories floating about her. "I am deeply upset with the stories being spun around the case, just for headlines. At the same time, I would request media professionals to not create false narratives around the case. The clickbait headlines and thumbnails being used by several portals are deeply disturbing and unethical".
Last year, Munmun had apologised on Instagram after making the remark. In a statement, she had said that she was "misinformed" about the meaning of the word.
