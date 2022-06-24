Vikrant Rona Trailer: K Sudeep & Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer is a Visual Treat

Sudeep’s film seems to follow the story of the protagonist, Vikrant Rona, as he attempts to investigate the death of a cop. Although, initially the story from the trailer seems to be a murder mystery it quickly becomes a visual spectacle of massive proportions as it brings elements of fantasy into the mix.

Moreover, the narrator seems to capture the essence of the film, as she talks about the ‘Devil’. She goes on to talk about the land of secrets and the fear that envelops the people residing in such a land. All in all, the film promises to be a visual treat as it joins the bandwagon of the other pan-Indian films.

The trailer which was released in multiple languages has already gained a whopping five million views upon its release.