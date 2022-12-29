‘Djinn’, ‘Sembi’, ‘Raangi’ & More: South Films to Watch This New Year's Weekend

Stills from Djinn and Raangi
(Photo: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Here's a list of films that you can watch over this New Year's weekend.
Poster of Driver Jamuna
Led by Aishwarya Rajesh, Driver Jamuna is a story about a woman cab driver and the challenges of being one. This Tamil film is directed by Kinslin and releases in theatres on 30 December.
Stills from Sembi
What if a bus could narrate a story? The story revolves around the lives of passengers who travel in a bus from Kodaikanal to Dindigul. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film stars Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, Kovai Sarala, and Thambi Ramaiah. This Tamil film hits theatres on 30 December.
Poster of the film Udanpaal
The story of Udanpaal revolves around a dysfunctional family filled with eccentric characters who will go to any length to make money. The film is directed by Karthik Srinivasan and features Linga, Gayathri, Vivek Prasanna, Abarnathi, VTM Charle, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaidhi-fame Dheena and Dhanam in prominent roles. The Tamil film streams on Aha OTT platform from 30 December.
Poster of Raangi
Starring Trisha in the lead role, Raangi is a Tamil film directed by M Saravanan. This film explores the action avatar of the Ponniyin Selvan star. It hits theatres on 30 December.
Poster of Malikappuram.
The Malayalam film is set against the Sabarimala backdrop. Malikappuram revolves around the relationship between a girl and her superhero, Ayyappan. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the film stars Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, and Ramesh Pisharody. It is all set for a theatrical release on 30 December.
Poster of Oh My Ghost.
Starring popular stars like Sunny Leone, Yogi Babu, and Satish in important roles, Oh My Ghost is a horror comedy. The Tamil film releases in theatres on 30 December.
A poster of Made in Bengaluru
The Kannada film is a tribute to Bengaluru, the city that is home for thousands of young entrepreneurs. The story follows the journey of three dreamy-eyed middle-class boys who venture into setting up their startup. Directed by Pradeep K Sastry, the film stars debutant Madhusudan Govind, Anant Nag, Prakash Belawadi, and Sai Kumar in prominent roles. Made in Bengaluru hits theatres on 30 December.
A still from Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda
The story is about a criminal who plots to escape jail. But why was he in prison, why did he choose to break free, what are the reasons behind where he is? Directed by Kushal Gowda, the film stars Dhananjay, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Bhavana Ramanna in lead roles. The film releases in Kannada and Telugu on 30 December.
A still from Djinn
Djinn is themed around paranormal activities during a trip. Directed by Sidharth Bharathan, this Malayalam film features Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sharafudheen. It is all set for a theatrical release on 30 December.
Poster of Tamilarasan.
Starring popular music composer turned actor Vijay Antony, singer-actor Remya Nambeesan, Robo Shankar and Suresh Gopi, Tamilarasan is a Tamil revenge drama. Directed by Babu Yogeswaran, the film hits theatres on 30 December.
Poster of Writer Padmabhushan
Writer Padmabhushan is about a writer and the crazy experiences he encounters in his life. Directed by Shanmukha Prashanth, the film features Suhas Pagolu, Tina Shilpa Raj, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The Telugu film releases in theatres on 30 December.
A still from Premadesam.
Premadesam is a Telugu drama directed by Srikanth Siddham and it stars Madhoo, Megha Akash, and Thirgun A in key roles. The film releases in theatres on 30 December.
Poster of the film Top Gear
Top Gear is a racy thriller directed by K Shashikanth and the film stars Aadi Sai Kumar, Riya Suman, and Mirchi Hemanth. The Telugu flick hits theatres on 30 December.
Poster of Raajahyogam
The love story explores different angles like class and trust. Directed by Ram Ganpati Rao, the film stars Sai Ronak, Ajay Ghosh, and Siju in prominent roles. Raajahyogam is a Telugu film that is all set for a theatrical release on 30 December.
A still from Padavipoorva.
Directed by Hariprasad Jayanna, the Kannada film stars Pruthuvi Shamanur, Anjali Anish, and Yasha Shivakumar in prominent roles. Padavipoorva hits theatres on 30 December.
Poster of Lucky Lakshman.
What is the life of a man who is born into a middle class family? How does it impact the different facets of his life? What is his relationship like with his parents, friends and partner? Directed by A.R Abhi, the film stars Syed Sohel Ryan, Mokksha, and Devi Prasad. The Telugu flick is all set for a theatrical release on 30 December.
Poster of Nalla Samayam.
The Malayalam flick is directed by Omar Lulu and it perfectly targets the youth, for it revolves around the ramifications of drug abuse among youngsters. The film stars Irshad Ali, Vijeesh Parthasarthi, and Shalu Rahim. It releases in theaters on 30 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)