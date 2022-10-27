After ‘Kantara,’ Kannada Film ‘Head Bush’ Courts Controversy Over Veeragase

Social media is abuzz with some sections of the audience, including a few right-wing groups, posting outrageous comments to boycott the movie over the depiction of the folk art form "Veeragase." They have alleged that the portrayal was insulting to the folk art form.

According the critics the film has one scene where people impersonating Veeragase artists are seen wearing their shoes, a practice not followed by the artists themselves. This scene is being widely condemned in social media. However, some sections have come up in support of the film and Dhananjaya.

Representatives of Karaga Utsava Samithi have demanded that the makers drop the allegedly objectionable scenes and re-release the movie. They also said they would file a complaint with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce over the depiction of Karaga Utsava, a famous annual festival celebrated in Bengaluru.