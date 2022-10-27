After ‘Kantara,’ Kannada Film ‘Head Bush’ Courts Controversy Over Veeragase
Actor Dhananjaya has rebutted the claims saying neither Veeragase artform nor artists were insulted in the film.
The Kannada film industry's recent reception appears to have opted for a 'Diwali Buy 1 Get 1 Offer' since, as much as ‘appreciation’ is pouring in for their latest releases, controversies seem to latch on to them.
After Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, Dhananjaya-starrer Head Bush is now mired in a controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
What Is the Head Bush Controversy?
Social media is abuzz with some sections of the audience, including a few right-wing groups, posting outrageous comments to boycott the movie over the depiction of the folk art form "Veeragase." They have alleged that the portrayal was insulting to the folk art form.
According the critics the film has one scene where people impersonating Veeragase artists are seen wearing their shoes, a practice not followed by the artists themselves. This scene is being widely condemned in social media. However, some sections have come up in support of the film and Dhananjaya.
Representatives of Karaga Utsava Samithi have demanded that the makers drop the allegedly objectionable scenes and re-release the movie. They also said they would file a complaint with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce over the depiction of Karaga Utsava, a famous annual festival celebrated in Bengaluru.
Actor Dhananjaya's Rebuttal
Dhananjaya, who is not affiliated with any political party but is known for his progressive and leftist views, responded to the backlash. In a tweet, he said that he is a devotee of Veerabhadra Swamy and ensured that there was no element of insult to Veeragase (in the film Head Bush). "I request the critics to watch the movie and then review it," he added. He also included a link to an interview detailing his explanation.
Further speaking at a press conference, Dhananjaya said, "I feel sad for people who are creating such controversies. This is very common when a film is doing well. If you dissect and watch the film, you can see the ‘actual Veeragase artists’ walking away and people posing as artists coming over to attack me. So, I look at their shoes, realize that they are not artists, and only then do I attack them. We have done a lot of research about it."
He apologized for hurting anyone’s feelings while asserting that nothing of that sort had happened in this case.
Addressing the scene where Samson, a character in the film, demeans Karaga in a dialogue, Dhananjaya said, "It is immediately followed by Yogi’s character, Ganga, explaining the importance of Karaga. This scene was important to show the prominence of Karaga".
”We did a lot of research about Karaga. We visited Hesaraghatta and Chunchanakatte Karaga, saw some videos, and only then we recreated the set here. We have huge respect for the artists”Actor Dhananjaya added.
While he has requested the Karnataka government to provide monthly allowance to Veeragase artists, Dhananjaya also questioned those who stirred up the controversy asking them what they have done to support the artists.
The part-gangster drama and part-political thriller Head Bush is directed by Shoonya and is based on the book ‘Dadagiriya Dinagalu’ (My days in the underworld) by Agni Sridhar. It revolves around the Bengaluru underworld in the 1970s and 80s.
