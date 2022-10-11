‘Saturday Night’ to ‘Varaal’: Here’s a List of South Films to Watch This Weekend
(Photo: Twitter)
Confused about what to watch this weekend? Here's a comprehensive list of films releasing in South Indian languages that you can catch up on.
What happens between four cousins when one of them gets married? Will this change the equation between them? Saturday Night starring Nivin Pauly, Aju Vargheese, and Saiju Kurup is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The Malayalam film is all set for its theatrical release on 14 October.
Helmed by Achu Vijayan, Vichithram is the story of Jasmine and her five sons who get involved in a series of events when they start living in their ancestral home.
The film features Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Lal and Jolly Chirayath as lead characters along with Kani Kusruti and Ketaki Narayan in important roles. The Malayalam movie is scheduled to be released on 14 October.
The Malayalam movie Varaal is a political thriller. The film has a stellar star cast that includes Prakash Raj, Renji Panicker, Madhuri Braganza, Sunny Wayne, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Senthil Ramakrishnan, Suresh Krishna and Sai Kumar. It is gearing up to hit the big screens on 14 October.
Starring Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, and Chemban Vinod Jose, Romancham marks the directorial debut of Jithu Madhavan. Inspired from true events, the Malayalam horror-comedy is currently scheduled for its theatrical release on 14 October.
Amala Akkineni’s bilingual film titled Kanam in Tamil, and Oke Oka Jeevitham in Telugu, garnered largely positive reviews when it was released in the theaters. It is now streaming on Sony Liv from 10 October. The emotional science fiction story traces the journey of a distraught son who gets an opportunity to travel back in time to his childhood to meet his deceased mother.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara originally released in Kannada on 30 September. Post the exceptional reception from the audience, its shows are being elevated and the film is now set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam from October 14 onwards.
Megastar Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan feature as perfect partners-in-crime in GodFather. The political action thriller released in theatres on 5 October in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. The film is releasing in Tamil Nadu on 14 October.
The Ghost is a Telugu-language action thriller, written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film stars Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles, while Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar play supporting roles. The movie released in theatres on 5 October.
Starring Indrans and Siddharth Rajan, the Soman Ambaat directorial is a family thriller. The Malayalam film is releasing in theatres on 14 October.
Zithin Poojappura, an ordinary young man, has great faith in time and always tries to find a good day and a good moment to ensure he gets the best results. However, one such moment changes his life forever. Shubhadinam is a Malayalam film that is all set to release on 14 October.
The Kannada film directed by Santhosh G, unfolds at a wedding and follows everything that takes place within a span of 12 hours between the ex-es and everyone present at the event. Meghana Gaonkar and Hitha Chandrashekar play the lead roles in Shubhamangala which is all set for its theatrical release on 14 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)