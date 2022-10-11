‘Saturday Night’ to ‘Varaal’: Here’s a List of South Films to Watch This Weekend

2. Vichithram

Helmed by Achu Vijayan, Vichithram is the story of Jasmine and her five sons who get involved in a series of events when they start living in their ancestral home.

The film features Shine Tom Chacko, Balu Varghese, Lal and Jolly Chirayath as lead characters along with Kani Kusruti and Ketaki Narayan in important roles. The Malayalam movie is scheduled to be released on 14 October.