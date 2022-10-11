Podcast: Do I Like Ponniyin Selvan - 1

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser in Tamil Nadu which amassed over Rs 325 crore worldwide in just a week.
Recently, filmmaker Vetrimaaran questioned the depiction of Raja Raja Cholan in Ponniyin Selvan-1 as a "Hindu king." It soon lead to a controversy with some sections, especially politicians and public figures, close to the Bharatiya Janata Party, calling the emperor a Hindu. Others, including actor-politicians Kamal Haasan and Karunas, filmmaker-turned-politician, Seeman, and Congress MP, S Jothimani, called him a Shaivite Dravidian ruler.
In this episode of Do I Like It, I'll tell us what I think of the film ten days after its release. I also spoke to historians to set the record straight. Tune in!
The films stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayram Ravi, Karthi, and others in a star-studded ensemble.
