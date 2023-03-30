Makers Unveil New Poster of 'Adipurush' With Prabhas & Kriti Sanon on Ram Navami

The new poster of Adipurush.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A new poster of filmmaker Om Raut's upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush, was unveiled on the occasion of Ram Navami on 30 March. Based on the epic Ramayana, the film features Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.
The poster features Prabhas as Ram, Kriti as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. As the three stand side by side in the poster, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman is seen kneeling in front of them.
Sharing the new poster with his fans, Prabhas wrote on social media, "Mantron se badhke tera naam; Jai Shri Ram." (Your name is greater than all the mantras; Jai Shri Ram.)
Take a look at it here:
Adipurush was earlier slated for a January 2023 release. However, the makers decided to push the release to June 2023. Explaining the reason behind their decision, they added that they want to give a 'complete visual' experience to the viewers, hence they need more time to work on the film.
Following the grand release of its teaser in October, Adipurush received heavy criticism for its poor quality of VFX and faced severe trolling on social media.
Co-produced by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar, Adipurush will now hit the silver screens on 13 June in 3D and IMAX in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
