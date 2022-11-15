2022, An Unkind Year for Superstar Mahesh Babu, Who Lost Three Loved Ones

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his family has suffered three losses in 2022.
(Photo: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Though Mahesh Babu had a professionally satisfying success with Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022, he has been going through an emotional setback in his personal life. He lost three important family members in very short intervals — first his brother Ramesh Babu, then his mother Indira Devi and now, his father and veteran actor, Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy has passed away this year.
Krishna remained a top movie star in Telugu cinema from the early 1960s until the late 1980s. In his 50+ year career, he has appeared in over 300 of his films and produced and directed many others.
Mahesh Babu with his father, Krishna.
Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu's elder brother, Ramesh Babu (56), battled a prolonged illness and passed away on 8 January. He was an actor and a producer in the Telugu film industry.
The Telugu superstar penned an emotional note on Twitter which read, "You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest...rest... In this life and if at all I have another, you'll always be my 'Annaya' (brother). Love you forever and ever and ever (sic)."
Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away on 28 September. On the day of her demise, he shared a picture of his mother from her youth.
Barely a couple of months later, Mahesh's father and veteran actor Krishna suffered cardiac arrest on 14 November. He was rushed to the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad in an unconscious state. He was given CPR and was put on a ventilator. However, despite the medical care, the head of the Ghattamaneni family, veteran actor Krishna passed away on 15 November. He was 79 when he breathed his last.
Popular celebrities and prominent personalities including Superstar Rajinikanth, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and actor-politician Kamal Haasan have mourned the legendary actor's death.
At this time when Mahesh Babu and his family are going through an emotional setback, his fans are sending him love and strength to cope with these tragic losses.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)