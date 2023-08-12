Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Public Review: 'Thalaivar Vere Level'

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest flick, Jailer, released in theatres on 10 August. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Mohanlal.

While the film was released pan-India across multiple languages, including Hindi and Telugu, how has the film been received in its home state, Tamil Nadu?

Here's how the people of Chennai are responding to it: