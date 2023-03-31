NMACC Launch: Isha Ambani, Aamir Khan & Others Arrive for the Event

Isha Ambani, Aamir Khan & Others Arrive for the Event
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch is being held on Friday, 31 March in Mumbai. The event will be a star-studded affair with many famous Bollywood and Hollywood film personalities gracing the event. From Tom Holland to Priyanka Chopra, many celebrities will attend the event. The evening is all set to be made special with a musical theatre called 'Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation.'
Take a look at everyone who is gracing the event:
Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani arrive for the launch.
Isha looked stunning in her traditional ensemble.
Akash Ambani arrives with his wife Shloka Mehta.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant arrive in style.
Sachin Tendulkar arrives with family.
Aamir Khan arrives in style.
Aamir Khan and family.
