Dhanush's 'D51' Titled 'Kubera'; Film's First Motion Poster Unveiled

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera boasts an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

As per reports, Kubera is Dhanush's 51st film as a lead actor. The shoot for the film reportedly began with a pooja ceremony earlier this year. The official release date of the film is still awaited.