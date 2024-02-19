Dhanush-Starrer 'D50' Titled 'Raayan'; Makers Unveil First Look Poster

The makers of Dhanush's 50th feature film, D50, unveiled its official title and first-look poster on Monday, 19 February. Titled Raayan, the crime thriller drama is also Dhanush's second directorial project.

The first look poster features Dhanush in an intense avatar with a shaven head and a moustache, standing in front of a food truck. The actor's shirt and apron appeared to be covered in blood, while he can be seen holding a sharp tool.