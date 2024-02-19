Dhanush-Starrer 'D50' Titled 'Raayan'; Makers Unveil First Look Poster

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Dhanush-Starrer 'D50' Titled 'Raayan'; Makers Unveil First Look Poster

'Raayan' is written and directed by Dhanush.
Dhanush in the first-look  poster from the film.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

The makers of Dhanush's 50th feature film, D50, unveiled its official title and first-look poster on Monday, 19 February. Titled Raayan, the crime thriller drama is also Dhanush's second directorial project.

The first look poster features Dhanush in an intense avatar with a shaven head and a moustache, standing in front of a food truck. The actor's shirt and apron appeared to be covered in blood, while he can be seen holding a sharp tool.

Sharing the poster of the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Dhanush wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “RAAYAN #D50 @sunpictures @arrahman.”

Have a look:

Raayan will also feature Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, among others, in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in filmmaker Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller. The film hit the big screens in Tamil and Hindi on 12 January for Pongal and on 25 January in Telugu for Republic Day.

