Akshay Arrives In Hyderabad For Telugu Cinema Debut With 'Kannappa'

Akshay Kumar is all set to debut in Telugu cinema with Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa. The producers of the film announced the same on Tuesday, 16 April.

The official social handle of the film posted on X, “We're thrilled to have Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar onboard for "𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚," Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus. With Akshay Kumar joining us, our production promises to reach unprecedented heights of grandeur and excitement. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic experience!"