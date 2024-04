Akshay Arrives In Hyderabad For Telugu Cinema Debut With 'Kannappa'

Akshay Kumar is all set to debut in Telugu cinema with Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa. The producers of the film announced the same on Tuesday, 16 April.

The official social handle of the film posted on X, โ€œWe're thrilled to have Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar onboard for "๐Š๐š๐ง๐ง๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐š," Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus. With Akshay Kumar joining us, our production promises to reach unprecedented heights of grandeur and excitement. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic experience!"