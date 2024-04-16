Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BO Day 5: Akshay Kumar Film Mints ₹2.5 Cr On Monday

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film only managed to collect ₹2.5 crore on its fifth day, marking a staggering 72% drop from its Sunday earnings. While it's typical for movies to see a decrease in numbers on the first Monday, such a substantial decline doesn't forecast well for the remainder of the week's box office performance.

Having been released on 11 April, Thursday, coinciding with Eid, the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan relished an extended weekend. It kicked off with a strong start, garnering ₹15.65 crore on its opening day.

The momentum continued on Friday, with earnings of ₹7.6 crore, followed by even better figures of ₹8.5 crore and ₹9 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. As of now, the film has amassed a total domestic collection of ₹43 crore.

The film also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chillar.