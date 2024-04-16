Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BO Day 5: Akshay Kumar Film Mints ₹2.5 Cr On Monday

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BO Day 5: Akshay Kumar Film Mints ₹2.5 Cr On Monday

Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sees dip in box office collection.
Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' released on Eid 2024.

(Photo Couretsy: Twitter)

The latest action film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is experiencing a significant decline at the domestic box office by its fifth day.

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film only managed to collect ₹2.5 crore on its fifth day, marking a staggering 72% drop from its Sunday earnings. While it's typical for movies to see a decrease in numbers on the first Monday, such a substantial decline doesn't forecast well for the remainder of the week's box office performance.

Having been released on 11 April, Thursday, coinciding with Eid, the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan relished an extended weekend. It kicked off with a strong start, garnering ₹15.65 crore on its opening day.

The momentum continued on Friday, with earnings of ₹7.6 crore, followed by even better figures of ₹8.5 crore and ₹9 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. As of now, the film has amassed a total domestic collection of ₹43 crore.

The film also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chillar.

