'Adipurush' Trailer: Prabhas & Kriti Sanon Starrer Promises a Visual Spectacle

The highly anticipated epic drama focuses on the story of Ramayana. The trailer highlights some of the major themes of the story at large. The epic fight between Ram and Ravan remains the crux of the story and Sita also remains an integral catalyst that pushes the story forward.

In the film, Ram is played by Prabhas, Saif portrays the role of Ravan and Kriti essays the role of Sita. Back in October 2022, the teaser of Om Raut's Adipurush received a lot of flak for their VFX.

Adipurush is also heading to the Tribeca Film Festival, which is set to be held in Manhattan from 7 June to 18 June, according to reports.

The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu.