'Adipurush' Trailer: Prabhas & Kriti Sanon Starrer Promises a Visual Spectacle

A still from Adipurush trailer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for Adipurush dropped on Tuesday, 9 May 2023. Adipurush features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film will release in theatres on 16 June in multiple languages. The epic drama is co-produced by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar.
The highly anticipated epic drama focuses on the story of Ramayana. The trailer highlights some of the major themes of the story at large. The epic fight between Ram and Ravan remains the crux of the story and Sita also remains an integral catalyst that pushes the story forward.
In the film, Ram is played by Prabhas, Saif portrays the role of Ravan and Kriti essays the role of Sita. Back in October 2022, the teaser of Om Raut's Adipurush received a lot of flak for their VFX.
Adipurush is also heading to the Tribeca Film Festival, which is set to be held in Manhattan from 7 June to 18 June, according to reports.
The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu.
