'Adipurush' Back With New Teaser, and Netizens Still Not Impressed With The VFX

New teaser of Adipurush has launched, and netizens have hilarious reactions
Back in October 2022, the trailer of Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, released. The VFX had received a lot of flak.
Shortly after the backlash, the makers released a statement stating a delay in the film's release. Taking to Twitter, Om Raut wrote, "..In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going".
Six months later, the new teaser has dropped and so have the feedback by netizens. The internet is once again filled with memes, and this time people are playing 'spot the difference' by comparing pictures from the old teaser with the new one. Many are saying that there isn't much improvement.
A user wrote, "VFX looks slightly better than the first one but still can't undo the godawful character and set design. I wonder how awful the story will be. From the trailer alone it reminded me of Cop vs Supervillains, not an epic Ramayan tale."
Another user wrote sarcastically, "If that doesn't look Tribeca ready I don't know what does".
Recently, Adipurush actor Kriti Sanon took to social media to announce the world premiere of the film at the Tribeca Festival in New York, 13 June.
