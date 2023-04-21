'Adipurush' Back With New Teaser, and Netizens Still Not Impressed With The VFX

Back in October 2022, the trailer of Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, released. The VFX had received a lot of flak.

Shortly after the backlash, the makers released a statement stating a delay in the film's release. Taking to Twitter, Om Raut wrote, "..In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going".