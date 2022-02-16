'RIP Disco King': Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri Passes Away at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away late on Tuesday evening, 15 February, in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital, following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Lahiri was 69 years old. A relative told ANI that Bappi Lahiri's last rites will be performed on Thursday (17 February).

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI that Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday.

"But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Namjoshi added.