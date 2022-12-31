Stopping 'Maula Jatt' Release an Attempt To End All Indo-Pak Cultural Exchanges

In the mid-2000s there was a high number of Pakistani talent in Indian films, with Pakistani singers and bands also regularly performing in Indian cities. With geopolitical troubles and animosity between the Indian and Pakistani governments, this cultural exchange programme has all but disappeared.

The release of Pakistan’s highest-grossing film could have given a fillip to the idea of peace through culture. But already there are are reports that the release of the film, which was set to be screened in Punjab on 30 December, has been postponed indefinitely.