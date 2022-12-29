All We Know About Pakistani Hit 'The Legend of Maula Jatt's' Indian Release

The poster for The Legend of Maula Jatt, featuring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan among others.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
The blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari, became the first Pakistani film to cross PKR 100 crore globally (according to Deadline).
Then, on 26 January, chief programming officer of INOX Leisure, Rajender Singh Jyala, had said, "Yes, it will be released in India. It will be played in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi in INOX where there are Punjabi speaking people."
However, on 29 December, Jyala told The Quint, "(There's) no new date as of now. Distributor Zee Studio has not given any reason or new date."
If released, The Legend of Maula Jatt will be the first Pakistani film to be released in India in over a decade.
Earlier, multiplex chain PVR Cinemas had shared a release announcement on their official Instagram page that read, "Presenting the official poster of #TheLegendofMaulaJatt! Coming to PVR this Friday."
However, the post was deleted soon after.
The Legend of Maula Jatt was released in Pakistan on 13 October and opened to great reviews from both the critics and the audience.
The last Pakistani film that received a theatrical release in India was Mahira Khan's 2011 film Bol.
