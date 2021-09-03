How Locals in Punjab's Chamrod Turned Their Village Into a Tourist Hub

Chamrod, a village in Pathankot district of the Punjab, offers stunning views of the Shivalik Range and the mighty Peer Panjal Range in its backdrop, while itself being surrounded with lush green pastures. The abundance of flora and fauna adds to the beauty of the region, considered one of the most backward in Punjab.

Given such a wonderful geography, this area always had an immense potential to be developed as a recreational spot for adventure sports and weekend getaways. With little opportunity in the region otherwise, tourism seemed to be a game changer. Hence, the village started to sustainably utilise what nature had to offer, and developed the region with the help of local administration. Coexistence with nature is deeply rooted in the village’s culture and behaviour.