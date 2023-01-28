Taylor Swift's Song 'Lavender Haze' Challenges Discourse On Marriageable Age

Taylor Swift released her album, Midnights on 21 October last year. Swift’s musings about staying awake late at night won the hearts of many and broke a few records in the process.

And with the release of her latest music video, ‘Lavender Haze’, we get a peek inside the world Swift is trying to build and continues to strive for – not only through her song but through her body of work.

The Anti Hero-hitmaker has repeatedly managed to challenge paradigms. Be it through her decision to re-record her songs after losing creative rights over them or when she was mocked for writing songs only about her exes.