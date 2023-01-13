Taylor Swift Performs 'Anti-Hero' Live for the First Time; See Video

Taylor Swift performs Anti-Hero for the first time at The 1975 concert.
(Photos: YouTube)
Taylor Swift surprised her unsuspecting fans by performing her famous song 'Anti-Hero' at The 1975 concert in London on Thursday, 12 January, for the first time. Her fans took to social media to react to her performance and also share snippets from the same.
One user went on to share a short video, captioning the video as 'TAYLOR!!!!' In the video, the singer can be seen emerging onstage in a sparkling silver dress.
Another user shared a snippet from her first performance singing 'Anti Hero.'
The pop singer also made history as the first musician ever to occupy the entire chart for BillBoard’s Top 10 hits. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been gearing up for her The Eras Tour. The band, The 1975, on the other hand, released their new album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language last year, August.
