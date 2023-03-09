Nick Jonas Collaborates With King for Afterlife, New Version of 'Maan Meri Jaan'

King and Nick Jonas to collaborate for 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
American pop singer Nick Jonas is all set to collaborate with singer-songwriter King for a new version of his superhit song 'Maan Meri Jaan'. The two artists announced the news on 8 March in a joint Instagram post, along with a poster for their collaboration.
According to their post, the upcoming track is titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' and will be released this Friday (10 March).
The caption of the post read, "'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' is out this Friday! Link in bio to pre-save."
Here, take a look:
Several fans couldn't contain their excitement after the news was announced on social media. Most of them flooded the comment section with their love and best wishes for the artists.
Actor Priyanka Chopra also cheered for her husband Nick on his new collaboration. She shared the poster of the track on her Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations."
King, popularly known as Arpan Kumar Chandel, has delivered several hit songs in his career, including 'Tu Aake Dekhle' and 'Maan Meri Jaan,' that received a lot of love from the listeners.
King made his Bollywood debut with 'Sahi Galat' which was featured in Ajay Devgn's latest film, Drishyam 2.
