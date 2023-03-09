Nick Jonas Collaborates With King for Afterlife, New Version of 'Maan Meri Jaan'

American pop singer Nick Jonas is all set to collaborate with singer-songwriter King for a new version of his superhit song 'Maan Meri Jaan'. The two artists announced the news on 8 March in a joint Instagram post, along with a poster for their collaboration.

According to their post, the upcoming track is titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' and will be released this Friday (10 March).