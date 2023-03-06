Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Look Stunning at Paris Fashion Week

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Look Stunning at Paris Fashion Week

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in the French capital for the Paris Fashion Week on 5 March.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra make a stylish appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, 5 March. The couple arrived in the French capital to attend Valentino's fall 2023 show. Some romantic pictures of the duo from their visit have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Take a look at the photos:

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in her pink plunging neck dress.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas pose together at the event.

Priyanka and Nick can't take their eyes off each other.

Priyanka and Nick look perfect as they pose for Valentino's show.

Priyanka and Nick share a romantic moment.

Priyanka and Nick look lost in love.

Priyanka and Nick share a hug.

