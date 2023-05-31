'KK Looked Extremely Happy': Shaan Recalls His Last Meeting With the Late Singer

Shaan remembers KK on his first death anniversary.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The untimely death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, had taken the entire entertainment industry by shock. KK died of a heart attack at the age of 53 after his live performance in Kolkata a year ago, on 31 May 2022.
On KK's first death anniversary, his dear friend and fellow singer Shaan, recalled his last meeting with the late musician.
In his recent interview with ETimes, Shaan shared that he met KK for the last time on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. "He was looking his usual young self, and I complimented him for that. He looked so happy. He had upped his live gigs and was enjoying getting back on stage after the pandemic," he told the publication.
Shaan and KK had sung no less than 25 songs together, including 'O Humdum Suniyo Re' from Saathiya, 'It's the Time to Disco' from Kal Ho Na Ho, and the title song of Dus Bahane, among others.
"I always feel the soulfulness and connection in his renditions, even more now when he is not with us. I feel he’s telling us that he is here with us and in our hearts forever," Shaan added.
On Wednesday, 31 May, Shaan also took to Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend. He tweeted, "Aawaaz ke zariye.. Woh Hamesha dhadkan ban ke Dilon mein basey rahengey...(Through the means of his voice, he will always settle in everyone's hearts).
Have a look at his tweet here:
As per reports, Shaan, KK, and singer Mohit Chauhan were scheduled to perform together in the United States in October-November 2022, and the preparations for the concert were all done.
